Mumbai Airport customs rolls up major Hydroponic weed haul worth ₹33 crore

Customs officers at Mumbai Airport seized 33.355 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed worth 33.35 crore, arresting seven passengers and one receiver. 

Updated11 Jul 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Customs officers at Mumbai Airport seized 33.355 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed worth ₹33.35 crore, arresting seven passengers and one receiver. (Representative Image)

In a major crackdown, officers from the Mumbai Airport Commissionerate, Customs Zone-III, seized a total of 33.355 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed (NDPS) over three days: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The seized narcotics, spread across six separate cases, carry an estimated illicit market value of 33.35 crore. Authorities have arrested seven passengers and one receiver in connection with the smuggling attempt.

On Wednesday and Thursday, based on specific intelligence, Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai, intercepted one passenger arriving from Malaysia. During the operation, officers recovered 5.024 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately 5.024 crores. The narcotic substances were concealed inside vacuum-sealed black and transparent plastic packets kept inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger.

One passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

On July 9, based on profiling, Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok. During the operation, officers recovered 2.425 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately 2.425 crores, ANI reported.

The narcotic substances were concealed inside vacuum-sealed black and transparent plastic packets kept inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger.

One Passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Following this, on the same day, based on Specific Intel, Customs officers at CSMI, Mumbai, intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and recovered 11.891 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately 11.891 crores.

The narcotic substances were cleverly concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers. One passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The narcotic substances were cleverly concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag.

In addition to these two passengers, one person who came to receive the said goods was apprehended from the auto-rickshaw parking area outside the Airport.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • Mumbai Airport Customs has intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking.
  • The seizure of Hydroponic Weed underscores the need for vigilant airport security.
  • The NDPS Act plays a crucial role in prosecuting drug-related offenses.
 
