In order to lessen its carbon footprint and promote sustainable transportation, Mumbai Airport, which is owned by the Adani Group, has stated that it plans to deploy more than 100 electric vehicles at the facility by FY24.

In accordance with the plan, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) announced in a statement that the airport operator had deployed 45 EVs at the facility on Wednesday.

As part of our commitment to achieve operational Net-Zero emission, #MumbaiAirport has now replaced 45 fossil fuel vehicles with Electric Vehicles (EVs). We plan to deploy around 60 EVs by 2024. This initiative will help in reducing around 25% Scope 01 Green House Gas emission. pic.twitter.com/V49hykcUu9 — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) January 25, 2023

The private airport operator also declared that, as part of its Operational Net Zero mission, it plans to switch all of its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)-powered vehicles to EVs by 2029.

In addition to the 45 EVs introduced in January, the airport is considering deploying 60 additional EVs in the upcoming fiscal year, including ambulances, forward command posts, security, and utility vehicles for airside operations and maintenance, it said.

The private airport operator added that the replacement of the remaining vehicles will take place gradually.

12 DC fast EV charging stations have recently been installed at the airport's airside, both Terminals 1 and 2, and multi-level parking lots.

According to MIAL, this initiative will aid in lowering greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels for transportation by about 25%.

(With inputs from PTI)