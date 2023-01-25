Mumbai Airport deploys 45 EVs as part of Net Zero mission, plans 100 by FY241 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Mumbai Airport plans to deploy more than 100 EVs by FY24 to reduce carbon footprint
In order to lessen its carbon footprint and promote sustainable transportation, Mumbai Airport, which is owned by the Adani Group, has stated that it plans to deploy more than 100 electric vehicles at the facility by FY24.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×