Mumbai Airport deploys 45 EVs as part of Net Zero mission, plans 100 by FY24

Mumbai Airport deploys 45 EVs as part of Net Zero mission, plans 100 by FY241 min read . 06:21 PM IST
Mumbai Airport plans to deploy more than 100 EVs by FY24 to reduce carbon footprint
In order to lessen its carbon footprint and promote sustainable transportation, Mumbai Airport, which is owned by the Adani Group, has stated that it plans to deploy more than 100 electric vehicles at the facility by FY24.
In accordance with the plan, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) announced in a statement that the airport operator had deployed 45 EVs at the facility on Wednesday.
The private airport operator also declared that, as part of its Operational Net Zero mission, it plans to switch all of its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)-powered vehicles to EVs by 2029.
In addition to the 45 EVs introduced in January, the airport is considering deploying 60 additional EVs in the upcoming fiscal year, including ambulances, forward command posts, security, and utility vehicles for airside operations and maintenance, it said.
The private airport operator added that the replacement of the remaining vehicles will take place gradually.
12 DC fast EV charging stations have recently been installed at the airport's airside, both Terminals 1 and 2, and multi-level parking lots.
According to MIAL, this initiative will aid in lowering greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels for transportation by about 25%.
(With inputs from PTI)
