Mumbai airport faces flights disruption as cable cut disabled IT services1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 09:29 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Mumbai International airport faced disruption in flight operations for around three hours on Dec 1 as the check-in facilities powered by IT service provider SITA suffered a technical glitch. As a result, airlines had to manually check-in passengers, leading to chaos at the airport and flight delays. The software powering the check-in facilities was restored after around three hours.