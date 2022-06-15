Mumbai airport: First in India to turn to wind energy for consumption needs

The new technology will help to ensure round-the-clock energy generation, and harness maximum energy through wind power systems at the Mumbai airport
The Mumbai International Airport in yet another eco-friendly step has introduced the vertical axis wind turbine (VAWT) and solar PV hybrid (solar mill) to explore the possibility of utilising wind energy for consumption purposes at the airport.
The new technology will help to ensure round-the-clock energy generation and harness maximum energy through wind power systems in the Mumbai airport.
A Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) spokesperson said.“This sustainable initiative undertaken by the airport aims in reducing dependence on conventional electricity which propels its journey towards ‘net zero’ emissions," as quoted by Hindustan Times.
“To assist in enhancing capacity usage of green energy, CSMIA has deployed a 10Kwp hybrid solar mill consisting of 2 Kwp turbo mill (3 Savonius type VAWT) and 8 Kwp solar PV modules, with an estimated minimum energy generation of 36 Kwh/day," a Mumbai airport official said.
WindStream Energy Technologies India Pvt Ltd has developed this first-of-its-kind, fully integrated, hybrid renewable energy product which harnesses solar and wind energy, combined, to generate electricity.
The energy generated through this technology can be customised on a need-specific basis. Due to its modular and scalable size, it’s easy to mount the technology on any mobile or static rooftop, officials said.
“It is estimated that the VAWT technology will generate around 13,140 Kwh/annum for 25 years, and will increase renewable energy in the existing energy mix and can reduce carbon emission to about 2,59,515 KgCo2e (kilogram of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram)," the Mumbai airport spokesperson said.
“This plant requires bare minimum maintenance of installation, unlike any other machines for electrical supply, where load and batteries are attached to the system," she said.