Mumbai: In view of the surge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has decided to impose a fine of ₹1,000 for Covid-19 guidelines violators.

"Basis the directive issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will levy a fine on any individual found violating the mandatory Covid-19 safety protocols at the airport with effect from April 1," read the release by the airport, news agency ANI reported.

"A fine of ₹1,000 will be issued to individuals who refuse to comply with COVID safety norms such as wearing face masks that cover the nose and mouth and maintaining social distancing amongst others at the airport," it said.

This comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had advised airports to explore the option of taking stricter actions, such as levying a fine, people are found in violation of rules at the premises. DGCA had stated that passengers at some airports were found to be flouting the mandatory Covid-19 safety protocols during the routine surveillance.

In March 2021, the aviation regulator had said that passengers will be "de-boarded" from flights if they don't wear masks properly inside the aircraft or don't follow "Covid-19 appropriate behaviour".

As many as 9,090 fresh infections were recorded in Mumbai on Saturday. The city reported 5,322 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID-19 cases, 37,821 recoveries, and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.









