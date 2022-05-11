Mumbai Airport has completed the runway repair and maintenance work ahead of the monsoon season. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai temporarily closed both its runways from 11 am to 5 pm to carry out the work. The runways were made operational from 5 pm.

According to the airport operator, various pre-monsoon measures have also been implemented to identify and inspect waterlogging-prone areas.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has two intersecting runways.

CSMIA, in cooperation with airlines, was able to effectively reschedule 150 flights on departure and arrival, the operator said.

The monsoon usually arrives in the city by the second week of June.

The runway closure is a yearly practice and a contingency plan is aimed to help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers' safety.

Earlier, informing the passengers about the runway closure, CSMIA had tweeted: "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed on May 10. “For pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work, both #MumbaiAirport runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, from 1100hrs to 1700hrs. All operations will resume as usual post-1700 hrs on the same day," read the tweet.