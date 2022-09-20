"The exercise began with an intimation call simulated as a bomb threat at 1:02 pm. As an immediate response, a bomb Threat Assessment Committee was convened as per protocol. A terminal evacuation was declared for the airport security group to carry on with further proceedings. The Terminal operations team, CISF Team along with marshals were available to guide passengers toward the safe assembly areas. After successful assessments and checks, the terminal was declared safe from all threats by the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee and the drill was called off at 1:37 pm," read a statement by CSMIA.

