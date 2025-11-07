Mumbai airport removes advisory after warning of flight disruption from Delhi tech glitch

Hours after airlines notified passengers about delays at Delhi Airport due to technical issues on November 7, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai, also issued a passenger advisory regarding impact of the disruption.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official Mumbai Airport account had notified, “Flight Operations at Mumbai Airport have been affected by a technical issue impacting the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi, which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning. The concerned authorities are actively working to resolve the issue at the earliest.”

“As a result, airline operations may experience delays. Passengers are advised to connect with their respective airlines for updates on flight status and revised schedules. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation,” the notice stated.

As of time of update, at 5.40 pm on November 7, 2025, the post has been deleted.

Are Jaipur flights also delayed? According to a report by News18, at least15 flights at Jaipur Airport have been delayed due to glitch at Delhi Airport.

Jaipur Airport in a post on X, updated passengers on the status, saying that flights have been affected by the AMSS technical issue at Delhi airport, and that concerned authorities are actively working to resolve the issue.

It further advised passengers to connect with their airlines for updates on flight status and revised schedules.

What is the status at Delhi airport? Key highlights Delhi Airport, among the busiest airports in India, today reported a technical glitch that has impacted more than 300 flights were delayed and stranded thousands of passengers.

Delhi Airport in a post on X wrote, “Flight operations at Delhi Airport has been disrupted due to an ongoing technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that supports Air Traffic Control flight planning process.” It did not give a timeline for when operations will resume, but assured that concerned authorities are working to resolve the issue on priority.

Meanwhile, flight operators scrambled for solutions as the massive chaos began delaying flights at other airports too. Major names such as Air India, Akasa Air, Indigo and SpiceJet all have issued advisories on the matter.

Officials are working to fix the AMSS system that has delayed departures for dozens of flights by over 30 minutes. Delhi airport caters to lakhs of passengers daily.