Mumbai airport launches renovated terminal for private jets.

NEW DELHI: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport of Mumbai has launched the renovated General Aviation terminal facility for private jets. The terminal will offer expansive lounges with butler service and a curated menu of super-food lite bites, bar, global cuisines served via a buffet and as per an a la carté menu. Guests will be able to reserve the meeting and conference room facilities in advance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}