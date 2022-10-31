Mumbai airport launches renovated terminal for private jets.

NEW DELHI: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport of Mumbai has launched the renovated General Aviation terminal facility for private jets. The terminal will offer expansive lounges with butler service and a curated menu of super-food lite bites, bar, global cuisines served via a buffet and as per an a la carté menu. Guests will be able to reserve the meeting and conference room facilities in advance.
The terminal has been built to support the movement and processing of passengers flying through chartered flights from the airport. It offers processing area with customs and immigration and immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the terminal.
It also has access control system, Wi-Fi enabled services, IT system integrated systems, and passengers can also make use of dedicated porter service and complete check-in with minimum waiting period.
It is fully accessible to passengers with special needs and passengers with reduced mobility.
The terminal can handle over 50 passengers every hour.
Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group. MIAL is a public-private partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL, holding a majority stake of 74%, and the Airports Authority of India, holding the rest 26%.
The Adani group-AAI operated Mumbai airport on 10 October had said it has switched to green energy sources, fulfilling 95 per cent of its requirement from hydro and wind, while the rest 5 per cent from solar power.
Between May and July, the facility witnessed a rise in natural energy procurement with 57% green consumption in April to a whopping 98%. In August, Mumbai airport finally attained 100% utilisation of renewable sources of energy, it said in a statement.
