Mumbai news: Narrow escape for passengers as two planes land, take off together, staff derostered

DGCA confirmed a runway incident at Mumbai airport where an Air India aircraft took off before an IndiGo plane landed on the same runway. ATC staff involved has been derostered.

Livemint
First Published01:08 PM IST
Representative image of an IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxied on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai
Representative image of an IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxied on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai(Reuters)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that on June 8, Mumbai airport had an incident in which an Air India aircraft took off mere minutes ahead of an IndiGo plane, which landed on the same runway.

The DGCA, in a statement, said that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) staff involved has been derostered. It confirmed that an inbound IndiGo flight landed on Runway 27 while an Air India flight was still in the process of taking off.

A video of the incident has been making the rounds on social media.

Also Read | Mcap of top 10 companies jump 3.28 lakh crore; TCS, HUL, RIL lead the pack

Details of the Incident

Early on June 8 (Saturday), IndiGo flight 6053, arriving from Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport (IDR), landed on runway 27, while Air India flight 657 was still in the process of taking off for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV), according to an ANI report.

The close timing of the landing and takeoff created a "potentially dangerous situation", it added.

Also Read | Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari to be included | A look at the likely candidates for ministerial berths today

Investigation Ongoing

An investigation has been launched to understand what led to the protocol breach and to implement measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

"Mumbai and Delhi airports are high-intensity airports, operating around 46 flights per hour. ATCOs are responsible for maintaining the safe and secure arrival and departure of planes and passengers. In the viral video, the visibility appears to be quite good. If there is reasonable assurance through visual observation, the traffic separation minima can be reduced. In this incident, it appeared that the departing aircraft had already reached B2 speed and was nose-up while the arriving aircraft was touching down on Runway 27. The matter is under investigation," Alok Yadav, General Secretary of the ATC Guild India, told ANI.

Also Read | Top events today: Modi to be sworn-in as PM, farmer march for suspended CISF constable, India vs Pak T20 WC match & more

IndiGo in a statement after the incident said, "On June 8, IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The Pilot in Command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions. At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure."

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai news: Narrow escape for passengers as two planes land, take off together, staff derostered

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,639.00-431.00
    Chennai
    73,423.00-144.00
    Delhi
    73,998.00-288.00
    Kolkata
    73,495.00-360.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue