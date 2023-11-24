Mumbai International Airport, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, on Thursday, November 23, received a "threat" email to blow up its Terminal 2 if the authorities don't comply with the demands, police told ANI. To avert the blast, the blackmailer demanded USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Sahar police have registered a case against an unknown person for sending the threat mail using the email id-quaidacasrol@gmail.com," Mumbai Police said.

A mail was sent to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) feedback inbox around 11 am on Thursday, according to the police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The threat mail read: "Subject: Blast. Text: This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 Hrs."

There has been a case registered against an unknown person under the Indian Penal Code sections 385 (causing fear or alarm to the public for the purpose of extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public for the purpose of extortion).

Elaborate investigation has been initiated in the “email threat" case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With Inputs from ANI)

