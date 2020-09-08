Mumbai airport rolls out contactless check-in system for passengers

NEW DELHI : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday said it has rolled out a QR code-enabled contactless check-in system for the passengers amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The system allows passengers to use of their mobile phones remotely to operate check-in and self-bag drop kiosks for printing boarding passes and bag tags.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL)—a Joint Venture between the Airports Authority of India and the GVK Industries Ltd led consortium— said passengers just need to scan the QR code shown on the kiosks to access a remote keyboard and mouse on their mobile device, without touching the kiosks.

The touchless technology solution is a vital step in reducing passenger contact with kiosk surfaces and is in full compliance with the civil aviation ministry's passenger processing guidelines, the MIAL added.

"With the focus on passenger convenience, the new contactless technology has been developed in response to the rapidly changing passenger requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working on enhancing passenger experience through the adoption of newer technologies that can be easily adapted by all," new agency PTI quoted MIAL CEO Rajeev Jain.

The MIAL said it has taken several initiatives, even before the coronavirus pandemic, to enhance self-reliance of the passengers and promote a seamless airport journey through the introduction of innovative technologies. The technologies include common use self-service check-in kiosks, self-baggage drop counters, and e-gates that allow passengers to scan their boarding pass to proceed to security check.

