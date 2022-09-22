Mumbai airport's flight operations to remain suspended for 6 hours on October 18

Adani Group – which operates Mumbai airport – said it has planned a runway closure on October 18 from 11 am to 5 pm, for repair and maintenance work on both its runways.
The flight operations October 18 at the Mumbai airport will remain suspended for six hours due to runway maintenance work, which is likely to hit passengers significantly, the private airport operator said on 22 September.
As per details, Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways. The main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle around 800 flights per day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
