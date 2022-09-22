Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Mumbai airport's flight operations to remain suspended for 6 hours on October 18

Mumbai airport's flight operations to remain suspended for 6 hours on October 18

Mumbai airport. (HT File Photo)
1 min read . 08:58 PM ISTLivemint

  • Adani Group – which operates Mumbai airport – said it has planned a runway closure on October 18 from 11 am to 5 pm, for repair and maintenance work on both its runways.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The flight operations October 18 at the Mumbai airport will remain suspended for six hours due to runway maintenance work, which is likely to hit passengers significantly, the private airport operator said on 22 September.

As per details, Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways. The main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle around 800 flights per day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Mumbai airport handles record 1,30,374 passengers in 24 hours, highest since Covid pandemic

Adani Group – which operates Mumbai airport – said it has "planned a runway closure on October 18 from 11 am to 5 pm, for repair and maintenance work on both its runways".

This is part of its annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance exercise, it added.

The facility operator will carry out major work such as runway edge lights for runway 14/32, upgradation of AGL (aeronautical ground lights ), among others during the closure period.

Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had said that it has already rescheduled flights for the runway closure period to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance work.

With PTI inputs.

