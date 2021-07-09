New Delhi: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) witnessed a footfall of 7.26 million passengers during the January to June period, down from 10.75 million passengers during the same period of the previous year, the airport said in a statement.

The airport saw a footfall of about 72,61,158 passengers for over 77,797 flights across domestic and international destinations between January and June. Mumbai airport catered to about 64,87,066 domestic passengers and 7,74,092 international passengers during this period, it said.

"The airport registered Dubai emerging as the most popular international destination, having witnessed the highest traffic of over 2,13,770 passengers to and from CSMIA. This was followed by Newark with over 88,010 and Heathrow with 75,470 passengers respectively," the airport said.

Among domestic destinations, Delhi saw the highest movements with over 9,46,890 passengers, followed by Goa with 5,42,350 and Bengaluru with 4,32,180 passengers, it added.

Domestic air traffic is expected to slump during FY2022 compared to the pre-pandemic levels and fully recover only by the fourth quarter of FY2023, because of the adverse impact of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, rating agency Crisil said in a recent report.

"CSMIA currently acts as a gateway to 54 domestic destinations and 21 international destinations for passengers from Mumbai. In the wake of the second wave of the pandemic in the country, the airport witnessed a growth of approximately 60% in passenger traffic during the month of June 2021 as compared to May 2021," the airport said.

The airport added several domestic destinations including Dharbhanga, Adampur and Kalaburagi, and international destinations like Batam, Armenia, Miami and Houston among others, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.