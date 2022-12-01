Home / News / India /  Mumbai airport server crashes, massive queues at terminal

Massive queues were witnessed at Mumbai T2 airport on Thursday evening as servers at the terminal went down.  As per reports, passengers are waiting for nearly an hour for baggage drop. However, the Airport authorities have notified that the queues are slightly longer than normal times and the situation is perfectly under control.

Central Industrial Security Force DIG Shrikant Kishore informed that the system blackout happened due to damage to the optic fibre cable.

Both Vistara and Akasa Air told Hindusthan Times that airlines have been impacted by the outage.  

Meanwhile, CISF at Mumbai International Airport said, due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued. 

(This is developing news)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout