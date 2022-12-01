Massive queues were witnessed at Mumbai T2 airport on Thursday evening as servers at the terminal went down. As per reports, passengers are waiting for nearly an hour for baggage drop. However, the Airport authorities have notified that the queues are slightly longer than normal times and the situation is perfectly under control.

Central Industrial Security Force DIG Shrikant Kishore informed that the system blackout happened due to damage to the optic fibre cable.

Both Vistara and Akasa Air told Hindusthan Times that airlines have been impacted by the outage.

Meanwhile, CISF at Mumbai International Airport said, due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued.

(This is developing news)