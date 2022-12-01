Mumbai airport server crashes, massive queues at terminal1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 06:40 PM IST
The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued, Mumbai airport authorities said
Massive queues were witnessed at Mumbai T2 airport on Thursday evening as servers at the terminal went down. As per reports, passengers are waiting for nearly an hour for baggage drop. However, the Airport authorities have notified that the queues are slightly longer than normal times and the situation is perfectly under control.