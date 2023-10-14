The two runways at Mumbai Airport, also known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), will remain closed for six hours on October 17. During this period, there will be no flight operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai airport to remain shut next week: Date, timings The maintenance work of both runways at Mumbai Airport will be undertaken between 11 am and 5 pm on October 17, Tuesday, the airport operator earlier said in a statement.

"As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17 from 1100 hours to 1700 hours," as per the statement.

The statement further read, "CSMIA in co-operation with all key stakeholders has effectively scheduled flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance. CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support from passengers."

The airport handles nearly 900 flights a day.

Why Mumbai International Airport will temporarily shut down its runways on October 17? This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan.

According to the authorities, the primary objective of the scheduled temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities which are essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has already been issued to the airlines and other stakeholders six months in advance.

Mumbai airport commissions specialised disabled aircraft recovery kit Mumbai Airport has commissioned a specialised Disabled Aircraft Recovery Kit (DARK), which will lift and tow aircraft from the operations area in the eventuality of a mishap. Until now, Tata Group-owned Air India was the only aviation company in the country to have a DARK.

DARK has the ability to swiftly recover an aircraft, including widebody Boeing B777-300, which weighs 390 metric tonnes, it said.

