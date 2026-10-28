Mumbai airport system outage: 18 flights delayed, 3 cancelled, DigiYatra affected, here's what authorities said

Operations remained affected at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recently due to a technical glitch. The incident took place on Tuesday evening, affecting multiple flights between 7 PM and 9 PM. While some faced delays of an hour or more, a few were cancelled, Hindustan Times reported.
According to Flightradar24, as many as 44 passenger flights were scheduled to depart during the outage window. Reportedly, 18 of the flights were delayed by an hour or more, and three were cancelled. Two flights remained on the ground till 10.37 PM, way past their scheduled takeoff.
IndiGo and Air India flights were affected.
Not just flights but all other operations were also affected, prompting airport officials to switch to manual mode. Check-in counters reportedly slowed down while automated e-gates at the terminal stopped working. It is also reported that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel cleared the passengers one by one as DigiYatra didn't work.
However, in a statement, the Adani Enterprises' CSMIA spokesperson said, “Mumbai Airport experienced a temporary network disruption on Tuesday evening, and teams implemented manual processing measures to minimise inconvenience to passengers and maintain continuity of essential airport operations. So far, there has been no impact on airport and flight operations due to this.”
Mumbai International Airport Limited did not share specific details, including how long the disruption lasted.
Previously, PTI reported that flights at the Mumbai International Airport operated with an average delay of 50 minutes for their respective departures. The news agency reported that a total of 327 flights were delayed until about 9:30 PM on Tuesday. Out of these, reportedly 13 per cent of flights were cancelled.
Meanwhile, Adani Airports is working towards the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 at CSMIA.
The redevelopment aims to increase its annual passenger-handling capacity by approximately 33 per cent, from 15 million to 20 million, as per the company. The proposal will be supported by a planned temporary transfer of some flight operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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