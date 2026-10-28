Mumbai airport system outage: 18 flights delayed, 3 cancelled, DigiYatra affected, here's what authorities said

Operations remained affected at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recently due to a technical glitch. The incident took place on Tuesday evening, affecting multiple flights between 7 PM and 9 PM. While some faced delays of an hour or more, a few were cancelled, Hindustan Times reported.
According to Flightradar24, as many as 44 passenger flights were scheduled to depart during the outage window. Reportedly, 18 of the flights were delayed by an hour or more, and three were cancelled. Two flights remained on the ground till 10.37 PM, way past their scheduled takeoff.
IndiGo and Air India flights were affected.
Not just flights but all other operations were also affected, prompting airport officials to switch to manual mode. Check-in counters reportedly slowed down while automated e-gates at the terminal stopped working. It is also reported that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel cleared the passengers one by one as DigiYatra didn't work.
However, in a statement, the Adani Enterprises' CSMIA spokesperson said, “Mumbai Airport experienced a temporary network disruption on Tuesday evening, and teams implemented manual processing measures to minimise inconvenience to passengers and maintain continuity of essential airport operations. So far, there has been no impact on airport and flight operations due to this.”
Mumbai International Airport Limited did not share specific details, including how long the disruption lasted.
Previously, PTI reported that flights at the Mumbai International Airport operated with an average delay of 50 minutes for their respective departures. The news agency reported that a total of 327 flights were delayed until about 9:30 PM on Tuesday. Out of these, reportedly 13 per cent of flights were cancelled.
Meanwhile, Adani Airports is working towards the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 at CSMIA.
The redevelopment aims to increase its annual passenger-handling capacity by approximately 33 per cent, from 15 million to 20 million, as per the company. The proposal will be supported by a planned temporary transfer of some flight operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport.