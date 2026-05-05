Mumbai airport to shut for 6 hours on 7 May — why CSMIA is closing both runways

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will suspend all flight operations for six hours on 7 May as part of scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance, with both runways set to remain closed during the period.

In view of pre-monsoon maintenance, flights to and from Mumbai airport will be suspended from 11:00 AM on Thursday. Both runways will remain closed until 5:00 PM, leading to multiple cancellations. Authorities have urged passengers to check flight schedules and status in advance to avoid disruptions.

Announcing runway closure, the airport authorities in a message to customers said, “Please note that on 07 May 2026, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, has a scheduled closure of both runways for 6 hours, from 11:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs, for intensive pre-monsoon maintenance. As a result, many of our to/from flights stand cancelled.”

CSMIA further added, “Kindly request you to check the flight schedule in advance before planning cargo movements to avoid any inconvenience.”

Mumbai airport, which handles over 1000 flight movements daily, caters to both local and international journeys.