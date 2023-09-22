Mumbai airport to close both runways for six hours on 17 Oct

New Delhi: Mumbai airport, the second busiest in the country, will shut both its runways for six hours on 17 October due to maintenance work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will conduct comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance of both runways RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32.

"As a result, these runways will be temporarily non-operational on 17th October 2023, from 1100 hours to 1700 hours. This scheduled temporary closure is a part of Mumbai airport's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan," the airport said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under this, the runway surface is inspected for wear and tear that may have taken place during the last six months in order to ensure safe and efficient flight operations.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was also issued in this regard six months in advance, the airport added.

The airport had conducted its pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work on both the runways on 2 May earlier this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airport handles nearly 900 flights a day.

Domestic air traffic at the Mumbai International Airport last month stood at 108% of the pre-pandemic level of August 2019.

The airport recorded passenger traffic of over 4.32 million, an increase of 32% year-on-year, while international air traffic soared 33% on year to more than 1.1 million passengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airport witnessed a total of 20,711 domestic flights and 6,960 international air traffic movements last month.

Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai emerged as the top domestic destinations in August, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi were the most preferred international destinations from the airport.

In the domestic sector, IndiGo is the largest operator at Mumbai airport with a 48% market share, followed by Air India with 18% and Vistara with 17%. In the international segment, IndiGo retains the largest operator status with 22% market share, followed by Air India with 14% and Vistara with 10%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}