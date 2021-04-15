All passengers of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo have been asked to get in touch with the respective airlines for further queries
In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has decide to once again consolidate its flight operations to one terminal - T2 - starting 21 April.
The private airport operator had last month reopened its domestic passenger terminal T-1 for regular flight operations after keeping it closed for almost a year due to the novel coronavirus.
In a statement, the CSMIA said, "In light of the latest developments in the ongoing pandemic situation, CSMIA has decided to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating via Terminal 1. With effect from April 21, the airport will be conducting all international as well as domestic flight operations through its Terminal 2."
Passengers told to get in touch with airlines for any queries
All passengers of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo have been asked to get in touch with the respective airlines for further queries, the statement added.
The Mumbai airport has two terminals T1 and T2. Terminal 1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal 2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines.
Prior to the pandemic, some airlines were carrying out their operations from T 1. However, after the resumption of domestic commercial passenger services in late last year, following a nearly two-month shutdown in the wake of the pandemic, the flight services were being operated only from T2 till 9 March this year.
From 10 March, GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet resumed all their domestic operations from Terminal 1.