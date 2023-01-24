Mumbai Airport to introduce 2D barcode scanners for seamless passenger entry from 26 Jan. Details2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:04 AM IST
- Starting from January 26, passengers have to get their boarding pass/ ticket scanned at the entry gate of both T1 and T2
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Mumbai has introduced 2D barcode scanners for the seamless entry of passengers. The barcode scanner will be placed in both the domestic and international airport from 26 January.
