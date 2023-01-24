Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Mumbai has introduced 2D barcode scanners for the seamless entry of passengers. The barcode scanner will be placed in both the domestic and international airport from 26 January.

As per CSMIA, passengers have to get their boarding pass/ ticket scanned at the entry gate of both T1 and T2 starting from January 26, 2023.

Sharing a demonstration on its official twitter handle, CSMIA has shown how the boarding pass/ ticket will be scanned with the barcode.

Travelling soon to #MumbaiAirport? From 26th Jan, passengers have to get their boarding pass/ ticket scanned at the entry gate of both T1 and T2. So, make sure you do the web check-in beforehand, and enjoy a seamless journey through our #GatewayToGoodness. #CSMIA #Travel pic.twitter.com/esSDu78Bae — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) January 23, 2023

Here are some important tips shared for seamless Barcode scanning:

Keep hard/digital copy of your boarding pass/ tickets ready for scanning.

Increase the brightness of your mobile or tablet while displaying the barcode for scanning.

Keep your government ID handy for verification.

When the post was uploaded, many users asked the airport about when DigiYatra will be introduced at the airport. On this, the CSMAI replied saying that “the Digi Yatra service is yet to be launched at Mumbai Airport. Please stay tuned for more updates and details of the process. We look forward to continuing to serve you at CSMIA."

Last year, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) had rolled out DigiYatra on 15 August. After that Hyderabad International Airport too rolled out the beta version of the DigiYatra app to facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel for passengers. The 'DigiYatra' is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology. It aims to provide paperless and seamless travel experience to the passengers.

Some users also raised question and asked if this applies to international travel. One user commented, “I am flying out Mumbai -Singapore-Auckland -Wellington . How many boarding pass do I need to show before check in ? Do I need to check in twice with baggages? Very confused. I am travelling very soon" While some user said, “Web checkin have no free seat option, where as at counter even first row window seats are free." Some other user asked, “Passengers needing special assistance like wheelchairs are not allowed to do web check in. Will the ticket suffice for them ?"

Meanwhile, a barcode is nothing but that stores information as a series of pixels in a square-shaped grid. The data stored in a QR code can include website URLs, phone numbers, or up to 4,000 characters of text. The first QR code system was invented by the Japanese company Denso Wave, a Toyota subsidiary on the year 1994.