Mumbai airport to operate 100 flights from 16 June

NEW DELHI: : Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates the country's second busiest airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), on Monday said that the state government has permitted the airport to double its flights from 16 June.

"GVK MIAL managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) starting 16 June is permitted to cater to a total of 100 domestic commercial passenger flight movements which includes 50 departures and 50 arrivals.," MIAL said in a statement.

"The move will also see an increase in the sectors that we are currently handling," it added.

The Maharashtra government had allowed only 25 takeoffs and 25 landings at the Mumbai airport, when the union government gave domestic airlines permission to resume operations from 25 May -- two months after the Narendra Modi-led central government initiated a lockdown and grounding of flight operations to contain covid-19 pandemic.

MIAL is a joint venture between GVK-led consortium of Bidvest and Airports Company of South Africa, and the state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI), in which GVK holds majority 50.5% and AAI 26% and the remaining 23.5% are with the two foreign partners.

While Bid Services Division Mauritius or Bidvest owns 13.5%, ACSA Global (Airports Company of South Africa) holds 10% in the nation's second busiest airport.

