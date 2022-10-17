The notice read, “As one of the busiest airports in the country, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) prides itself in carrying out safe, efficient and seamless runway operations, owing to carefully planned and executed runway maintenance work, throughout the year. Thus, in order to continue with its superior airport operations, CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs, for repair & maintenance work on both its runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27."