Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) issued a public notice on Monday stating that the runways of the airport will remain out of operation between 11 am to 5 pm for repair & maintenance work.
The notice read, “As one of the busiest airports in the country, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) prides itself in carrying out safe, efficient and seamless runway operations, owing to carefully planned and executed runway maintenance work, throughout the year. Thus, in order to continue with its superior airport operations, CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs, for repair & maintenance work on both its runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27."
The notice also stated the reason for the repair work. It said that the repair work is being done as part of the post-monsoon preventive maintenance of the runway intersection, which will include significant activities like upgrading the AGL (Aeronautical Ground Lights) and installing runway edge lights for runway 14/32.
The notice further read, “With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of post-monsoon runway maintenance is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts, ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger-first approach at the core of our operations."
To ensure a seamless completion of the repair and the least amount of inconvenience to the passengers, CSMIA has rescheduled flights in collaboration with airline customers and other important stakeholders.
“CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation & support from the passengers," the notice said.
The airport authorities tweeted about the maintenance work as an advisory to the passengers. The tweet read, “As part of our post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, we at #MumbaiAirport have planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs."
Earlier on Friday, eight flights were diverted from CSMIA due to torrential showers and low visibility conditions. Due to inclement weather caused by extreme downpour of rain and low visibility, all the flights were rescheduled and passengers awaiting to board were provided refreshments.
