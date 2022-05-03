Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed on May 10. “For pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work, both #MumbaiAirport runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, from 1100hrs to 1700hrs. All operations will resume as usual post 1700 hrs on the same day," CSMIA tweeted.

The runway closure is a yearly practice and a contingency plan is aimed to help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers' safety, it added.

The airport asked its passengers to check with their respective airlines on their scheduled flights for May 10. "We regret any inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers," CSMIA said.