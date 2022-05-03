Mumbai airport to remain shut for these hours on May 10

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed on May 10. “For pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work, both #MumbaiAirport runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, from 1100hrs to 1700hrs. All operations will resume as usual post 1700 hrs on the same day," CSMIA tweeted.

