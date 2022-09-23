Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closing its runways on October 18 for repair and maintenance, said CSMIA authority. Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle around 800 flights per day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"The runways 14/32 and 9/27 will be closed from 11 am to 5 pm on October 18," the authority said.

"As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights), among other major tasks will be undertaken," it further read adding, "With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations."

CSMIA, in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders, have effectively rescheduled flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance, the statement added.

The airport authority also sought support for cooperation from the passengers.

Adani Group holds 74 per cent stake in the joint venture that runs Mumbai airport.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) of Mumbai, one of the world's busiest single runway airports, handled the highest passenger movement of 1,30,374 on September 17, 2022, the highest since the pandemic, said the airport officials.

"Close to 95,080 passengers travelled through Terminal 2 (T2) and 35,294 were witnessed travelling through Terminal 1 (T1) with 839 total flight movements on this day," read a statement by CSMIA.

The growth in traffic is a result of newer destinations, rising flight movements and an increase in airline capacity at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.