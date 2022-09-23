Mumbai airport to remain shut for these hours on October 182 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 06:02 AM IST
Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32
Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32
Listen to this article
Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closing its runways on October 18 for repair and maintenance, said CSMIA authority. Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle around 800 flights per day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.