Mumbai airport to remain shut today for six hours; Know why

Mumbai airport to remain shut today for six hours; Know why2 min read . 05:53 AM IST
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be closed today for six hours
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be shut for six hours on Tuesday. The airport will remain closed from 11 am to 5 pm for maintenance work on both its runways, said a statement by Mumbai airport.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be shut for six hours on Tuesday. The airport will remain closed from 11 am to 5 pm for maintenance work on both its runways, said a statement by Mumbai airport.
"CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs, for repair & maintenance work on both its runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27. As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights ), among other significant tasks will be undertaken," said the statement.
"CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs, for repair & maintenance work on both its runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27. As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights ), among other significant tasks will be undertaken," said the statement.
The Mumbai airport said it is a yearly practice of runway maintenance that takes place after the monsoon.
The Mumbai airport said it is a yearly practice of runway maintenance that takes place after the monsoon.
"With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," as per the statement.
"With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," as per the statement.
According to CSMIA, Mumbai airport in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders has effectively rescheduled flights to ensure the smooth completion of the maintenance.
According to CSMIA, Mumbai airport in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders has effectively rescheduled flights to ensure the smooth completion of the maintenance.
“CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support of passengers", as per the statement.
“CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support of passengers", as per the statement.
Recently, Adani group-AAI operated Mumbai airport said it has switched to green energy sources.
Recently, Adani group-AAI operated Mumbai airport said it has switched to green energy sources.
The airport said that it procures around 5% of its electricity requirement through its onsite solar generation and the rest 95% from other green sources such as hydro and wind energy.
The airport said that it procures around 5% of its electricity requirement through its onsite solar generation and the rest 95% from other green sources such as hydro and wind energy.
Mumbai Airport was the first in India to launch hybrid technology which has been solely running on green energy since April. This year, the airport enhanced its capacity usage of green energy and deployed a 10Kwp hybrid solar mill consisting of 2 Kwp turbo mill and 8 Kwp solar PV modules with an estimated minimum solar and wind energy generation of 36 Kwh/day.
Mumbai Airport was the first in India to launch hybrid technology which has been solely running on green energy since April. This year, the airport enhanced its capacity usage of green energy and deployed a 10Kwp hybrid solar mill consisting of 2 Kwp turbo mill and 8 Kwp solar PV modules with an estimated minimum solar and wind energy generation of 36 Kwh/day.
According to Mumbai airport, the green transition to renewable energy ensures a reduction of around 1.20 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent every year. The airport has set a target of becoming net zero by 2029.
According to Mumbai airport, the green transition to renewable energy ensures a reduction of around 1.20 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent every year. The airport has set a target of becoming net zero by 2029.