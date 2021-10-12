Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai airport to reopen Terminal 1 for domestic flights from tomorrow

Mumbai airport to reopen Terminal 1 for domestic flights from tomorrow

Premium
The Mumbai airport authorities had suspended flight services from T1 in mid-April after the deadly second wave of the pandemic hit the country and moved all operations to T2,
1 min read . 07:33 AM IST Livemint

The move to advance the operations of Terminal 1 comes after a surge in traffic on October 8 due to the festive season

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to reopen its Terminal 1 for domestic flights from tomorrow, October 13. GoFirst will resume all their domestic operations from Terminal 1 from October 13.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to reopen its Terminal 1 for domestic flights from tomorrow, October 13. GoFirst will resume all their domestic operations from Terminal 1 from October 13.

“Terminal Change Alert! Flying to/from #Mumbai? Ensure you stay up to date with the latest terminal changes before you Go!" GoFirst tweeted.

“Terminal Change Alert! Flying to/from #Mumbai? Ensure you stay up to date with the latest terminal changes before you Go!" GoFirst tweeted.

Earlier, Adani Airports Holding Ltd., which took over the management of CSMIA in July, ha informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other stakeholders regarding the decision to shift the domestic flight operations of four airlines to Terminal 1 starting October 20. 

Earlier, Adani Airports Holding Ltd., which took over the management of CSMIA in July, ha informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other stakeholders regarding the decision to shift the domestic flight operations of four airlines to Terminal 1 starting October 20. 

The move to advance the operations of Terminal 1 comes after a surge in traffic on October 8 due to the festive season, which caused flight delays and in some cases caused passengers to miss their flights.

The move to advance the operations of Terminal 1 comes after a surge in traffic on October 8 due to the festive season, which caused flight delays and in some cases caused passengers to miss their flights.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will resume operations from T-1 from October 13 instead of October 20-mid night, announced earlier, the private airport operator said in a statement.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will resume operations from T-1 from October 13 instead of October 20-mid night, announced earlier, the private airport operator said in a statement.

As of now, the CSMIA is operating all services—domestic and international- from T2, which is largely used for overseas flights. "," a CSMIA spokesperson said in the statement. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Germany unveils world's first self-driving train. See p ...

Premium

Heavy rains flood Bengaluru airport, passengers take tr ...

Premium

Indian Railways completes electrification of track upto ...

Premium

Bengaluru to face power cuts today and tomorrow: Full l ...

As of now, the CSMIA is operating all services—domestic and international- from T2, which is largely used for overseas flights. "," a CSMIA spokesperson said in the statement. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Germany unveils world's first self-driving train. See p ...

Premium

Heavy rains flood Bengaluru airport, passengers take tr ...

Premium

Indian Railways completes electrification of track upto ...

Premium

Bengaluru to face power cuts today and tomorrow: Full l ...

On October 4, Mumbai Airport announced the reopening of its domestic passenger terminal T1 from midnight of October 20, saying GoFirst, AirAsia India, Star Air and TruJet will resume all their domestic operations from Terminal 1 from October 20 midnight. However, IndiGo's select flights will resume from October 31 with most of its flights operating from T2 and base flights will operate out of Terminal 1, it had stated. 

On October 4, Mumbai Airport announced the reopening of its domestic passenger terminal T1 from midnight of October 20, saying GoFirst, AirAsia India, Star Air and TruJet will resume all their domestic operations from Terminal 1 from October 20 midnight. However, IndiGo's select flights will resume from October 31 with most of its flights operating from T2 and base flights will operate out of Terminal 1, it had stated. 

The Mumbai airport authorities had suspended flight services from T1 in mid-April after the deadly second wave of the pandemic hit the country and moved all operations to T2, which is largely used for international connectivity. 

The Mumbai airport authorities had suspended flight services from T1 in mid-April after the deadly second wave of the pandemic hit the country and moved all operations to T2, which is largely used for international connectivity. 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!