NEW DELHI : Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will reopen terminal one (T1) for domestic flights from 20 October, the airport said in a statement on Monday.

The terminal (T1) had been closed for operations since April, due to a steep decline in travel during the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

"Terminal 1 will cater to approximately 156 flights daily, while approx. 396 flights will ply from Terminal 2," the statement said.

"The resumption of services via T1 will help maintain social distancing measures, uphold passenger safety, and ensure a seamless transit," it added.

Airlines like GoFirst, Star Air, Air Asia and TruJet will resume domestic operations from Terminal 1 from 20 October.

Meanwhile, IndiGo will resume select flights from T1 with most of its planes still operating from T2.

"All passengers travelling through Terminal 1, will be able to enjoy the luxuries of the lounges and the world class retail and F& B experiences, adhering to a high level of safety and hygiene standards. Further, all modes of transport to and from will be made available for the convenience of the passengers, as before," the airport said.

"The airport will ensure that measures such as stringent screening of passengers and personnel, regular sanitization and disinfection, mandatory compliance of wearing face masks and other necessary PPE will be implemented at T1," it added.

