With the downfall in cases of coronavirus across Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will resume its operations at Terminal 1 from 20 October. The operations were suspended in March 2021, amid the rise of the Covid-19 cases.

The official page of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, took to Twitter saying that there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at CSMIA Friday morning.

Today morning, Mumbai airport saw a massive rush of passengers who got stuck in long queues with many missing flights.

CSMIA has issued an advisory which says, “With the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at CSMIA this morning."

“Further owing to recent intelligence reports received by stakeholders and threat at another airport in the state, security measures have been further enhanced at CSMIA. The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and our endeavour is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects," the notification said.

It further said, “CSMIA airport has deployed additional staff for a quicker turnaround at all the security checkpoints for a smoother passenger experience."

“Additionally, CSMIA is following all the COVID protocols laid down by the Government to ensure a smoother transition. CSMIA regrets the inconvenience caused to any passengers and is offering them all the support required," it added.

