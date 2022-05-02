Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai Airport to suspend flight services on 10 May. Check timings, other detail

1 min read . 02:54 PM IST Livemint

  • Flight services to remain non-operational on May 10th for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work.

The runways of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain non-operational on 10 May for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work. The closure of runway is a yearly practice and a contingency plan is aimed to help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers' safety.

CSMIA said in an official statement, The closure will be effective from 1100hrs to 1700hrs. All operations will resume as usual post that.

It asked all passengers to check with their respective airlines on their scheduled flights for May 10. "CSMIA regrets any inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers," the spokesperson concluded.

