Mumbai Airport to temporary close both runways on 2 May; here's why

Mumbai Airport to temporary close both runways on 2 May; here's why2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 05:45 AM IST
The temporary closure will be from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard. All operations will resume as usual from May 2, 2023, post 5:00 pm, Mumbai airport authorities said.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) authorities has announced that both their runways will remain temporary shut on 2 May. The runways will remain shut for six hours from 11 am -5 pm.
