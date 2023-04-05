Mumbai Airport to temporary close both runways on 2 May; here's why

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) authorities has announced that both their runways will remain temporary shut on 2 May. The runways will remain shut for six hours from 11 am -5 pm.

In its announcement, CSMIA said that runway RWY 09/27 and 14/32, will remain shut as part of the facility's monsoon contingency plan.

The temporary closure will be from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard. All operations will resume as usual from May 2, 2023, post 5:00 pm, Mumbai airport authorities told ANI.

"The CSMIA is one of the world's busiest single runway airports and witnesses nearly 900 flight movements each day. The airport has a network of runways, taxiways and apron encompassing nearly 1,033 acres. Thus, to ensure operational continuity during the monsoon months, timely check and repair work on the runways and associated facilities is of utmost importance to maintain its health and operational continuity," ANI has reported citing official statement.

The yearly practice of runway maintenance work involves specialists in engineering and airside teams inspecting the runway surface for micro-texture and macro-texture wear and tear that may have occurred due to day-to-day operations and help strengthen the airside strip, the official statement stated.

"Mumbai's CSMIA has strategically and meticulously planned the runway maintenance work in collaboration with its multiple stakeholders, including airlines and aviation authorities. As a collective goal to ensure zero inconveniences to its passengers, the CSMIA has intimated all its relevant stakeholders six months in advance. This has also helped airlines to plan their flight schedules accordingly," the statement reads.

During the four critical months of monsoon, Mumbai airport handles close to 92,000 ATMs, which fly approximately 10 million passengers to India's financial capital.

Thus, the maintenance work is a part of the airport's monsoon contingency plan that has been devised to respond to and mitigate any possible issues that might arise due to inclement weather in the city during the monsoon season, thus ensuring business continuity and assurance to all airlines and passengers that the airport functions round the clock, the official statement reads.

Meanwhile, In July 2021, GVK handed control of the Mumbai airport over to Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. Prior to the sale, GVK was considering fundraising since the debt that its airport holding company had incurred while buying Bengaluru Airport was about to become due. The Adani Group has been under fire since US short seller Hindenburg Reserach accused the Adani Group of 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.'

(With inputs from ANI)