Mumbai Airport to temporary close both runways on 2 May; here's why

"The CSMIA is one of the world's busiest single runway airports and witnesses nearly 900 flight movements each day. The airport has a network of runways, taxiways and apron encompassing nearly 1,033 acres. Thus, to ensure operational continuity during the monsoon months, timely check and repair work on the runways and associated facilities is of utmost importance to maintain its health and operational continuity," ANI has reported citing official statement.