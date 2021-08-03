The civic and government-run vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

"Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centres will remain closed tomorrow (4 August, 2021) due to a shortage of vaccines," the civic body said on Twitter.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," it added.

This is the second time in two weeks that the city has shut vaccination centres. No vaccination sessions were held in Mumbai on 21 July due to the non-availability of doses. On 20 July, only 58 of the 309 vaccination centres run by the government and civic body functioned.

Earlier in the day, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had complained of vaccination shortage.

"Twenty-six lakh vaccinations have been done in Pune so far. In the last five to six days, there has been no supply of vaccines. Due to this, we are facing problems in vaccination. In the last four days, we have not received a supply of Covishield vaccine," said Mohol.

Door-to-door vaccination drive

The Maharashtra government had recently said that it would kick-start the door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive from 1 August in Mumbai.

Earlier, the drive was supposed to start from Pune as a pilot project but the state told the court that they have drafted a detailed policy to start it in the state from Mumbai.

As per the court directive, elderly persons, physically disabled/wheelchair existence/on a stretcher, immune-compromised and those on chemotherapy and or cancer care or terminally ill and cannot be transported safely would be eligible for door to door vaccination drive.

Covid situation in city

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 288 new cases of Covid-19, slightly up from a day ago, taking the total to 7,35,659, while three more patients succumbed to the infection.

Also, 412 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 7,12,729. With this, there are now 4,616 active cases in the metropolis.

There are two containment zones in the city, where 48 buildings are currently sealed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.