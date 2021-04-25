Mumbai civic body on Sunday said that it has received 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and all vaccination centres in the city will be functional from tomorrow, news agency ANI reported. It further noted that there is a shortage of Covaxin jab, which is available only at select centres required for the second dose.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Sunday said, "We have received 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine today. All vaccination centres in Mumbai shall be functional tomorrow."

"However, Covaxin will be available only at select centres for second dose due to extremely limited existing stock," he further added.

The civic body also said, all issues relating to Oxygen supply under MCGM stands resolved now. Supply situation is normal.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra government announced that it will vaccinate all its citizens free of cost. As per new agency ANI, state minister Nawab Malik said the move was discussed in the state cabinet.

On Saturday, meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that the state government will float a global tender for the vaccines and remdesivir injections.

He said, "We have decided to float a global tender for COVID-19 vaccines and remdesivir under a committee, which will be headed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte."

"We will also ensure that the state receives vaccines from foreign manufacturers with the coordination and support from the Union government," he said.

He further noted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey has discussed the details of the vaccine with CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawala.

Maharashtra Saturday reported 67,160 new coronavirus cases, a little more than the day before when it reported 66,836 cases. The state also reported 676 deaths due to the virus. The caseload rose to 42,28,836 while the death toll reached 63,928. The case-fatality ratio in the state is at 1.51%.

Earlier this week, the Centre has announced to open vaccination for all above the age of 18 year from May 1. The registration for the same has already started from today on the government's online Co-WIN portal and its Aarogya Setu app.

Ahead of the vaccination, the Union Health Ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to the state authorities highlighting the strategy and rules for the third phase of the vaccination drive.





