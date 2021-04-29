After receiving a fresh stock of Covishield vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has stated that all government and civic body inoculation centres will administer anti-Covid shots in Mumbai on Thursday.

The vaccines received on Wednesday night will not be distributed to any private vaccination centres.

"BMC received a fresh stock of Covishield last night. It is to be distributed only in government and MCGM hospitals/centres (not private) today morning. So, all government and MCGM Covid Vaccination Centres will be functional but only post 12 pm," said BMC.

The civic body had earlier stated that 40 out of 73 private Covid-19 vaccination centres in the city will remain closed on Thursday due to a shortage of vials.

The BMC also appealed to people that only those who want to take the second dose should come for vaccination on 29 April.

"The stock of covid vaccine available in Mumbai has almost run out today (April 28, 2021). Due to this, 40 out of 73 private vaccination centres in Mumbai will not be vaccinating on Thursday, April 29, 2021," it said.

"The remaining 33 private vaccination centres are also available for limited vaccination. For this reason, the citizens who come there for the second dose will be vaccinated with priority and as long as there is a stock of vaccine," the civic body added.

Cases in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the city reported 4,966 new Covid- 19 cases on Wednesday and 78 fresh deaths, the highest single-day toll since June-end.

With the addition of 4,966 new patients, the tally of Covid-19 cases jumped to 6,40,507, while the toll rose to 12,990, according to the BMC.

Mumbai has recorded an uptick in new infections on two straight days after reporting this month's lowest count at 3,876 on Monday.

The financial capital had witnessed 4,014 new cases and 59 fatalities on Tuesday.

At present, Mumbai has 120 containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) and 1,114 sealed buildings where several residents have tested positive for the infection.

