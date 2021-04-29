The vaccines received on Wednesday night will not be distributed to any private vaccination centres
The city reported 4,966 new Covid- 19 cases on Wednesday and 78 fresh deaths, the highest single-day toll since June-end
After receiving a fresh stock of Covishield vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has stated that all government and civic body inoculation centres will administer anti-Covid shots in Mumbai on Thursday.
"BMC received a fresh stock of Covishield last night. It is to be distributed only in government and MCGM hospitals/centres (not private) today morning. So, all government and MCGM Covid Vaccination Centres will be functional but only post 12 pm," said BMC.
The civic body had earlier stated that 40 out of 73 private Covid-19 vaccination centres in the city will remain closed on Thursday due to a shortage of vials.
The BMC also appealed to people that only those who want to take the second dose should come for vaccination on 29 April.
"The stock of covid vaccine available in Mumbai has almost run out today (April 28, 2021). Due to this, 40 out of 73 private vaccination centres in Mumbai will not be vaccinating on Thursday, April 29, 2021," it said.
"The remaining 33 private vaccination centres are also available for limited vaccination. For this reason, the citizens who come there for the second dose will be vaccinated with priority and as long as there is a stock of vaccine," the civic body added.