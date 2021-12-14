Schools for Classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, which were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen from tomorrow, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today said, as quoted by news agency ANI .

Meanwhile, Mumbai's coronavirus caseload grew to 7,65,471 as 174 persons tested positive for the infection on Monday, while the fatality count increased by two to touch 16,359, the civic body said. With 195 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recoveries in Mumbai reached 7,44,784, leaving the metropolis with 1,751 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A man and a woman, both above the age of 60 and having comorbidities, died during the day, it said in a release. With 31,415 samples being examined, the number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai went up to 1,29,17,132. Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent and its case doubling time is 2,557 days, the BMC added.

Earlier The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had earlier decided to start schools Classes 1 to 7 in its jurisdiction from 13 December

