Mumbai: All schools for classes 1 to 7 to reopen from tomorrow, says BMC

Mumbai: All schools for classes 1 to 7 to reopen from tomorrow, says BMC1 min read . 02:07 PM IST
- The schools in Mumbai were shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Schools for Classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, which were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen from tomorrow, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Schools for Classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, which were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen from tomorrow, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's coronavirus caseload grew to 7,65,471 as 174 persons tested positive for the infection on Monday, while the fatality count increased by two to touch 16,359, the civic body said. With 195 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recoveries in Mumbai reached 7,44,784, leaving the metropolis with 1,751 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A man and a woman, both above the age of 60 and having comorbidities, died during the day, it said in a release. With 31,415 samples being examined, the number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai went up to 1,29,17,132. Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent and its case doubling time is 2,557 days, the BMC added.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's coronavirus caseload grew to 7,65,471 as 174 persons tested positive for the infection on Monday, while the fatality count increased by two to touch 16,359, the civic body said. With 195 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recoveries in Mumbai reached 7,44,784, leaving the metropolis with 1,751 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A man and a woman, both above the age of 60 and having comorbidities, died during the day, it said in a release. With 31,415 samples being examined, the number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai went up to 1,29,17,132. Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent and its case doubling time is 2,557 days, the BMC added.
Earlier The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had earlier decided to start schools Classes 1 to 7 in its jurisdiction from 13 December
Earlier The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had earlier decided to start schools Classes 1 to 7 in its jurisdiction from 13 December
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!