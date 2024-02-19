Mumbai is a city of dreams for millions of Indians and also the financial capital of India. But, with big dreams and a rising population, comes issues like the development of the city and making it livable for everyone in the most prosperous way.

Keeping the vision for making Mumbai (MMR) a global city of dreams by 2025, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on 19 February launched the Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse which will offer an immersive virtual representation of Mumbai. In this 3D map, the government aims to give the people an idea of how Mumbai (MMR) will look in the coming years and the sort of new amenities the city is going to provide to the Mumbaikars. ALSO READ Navi Mumbai residents to soon enjoy bus services on Atal Setu. Here are the details Fadnavis took to X and wrote, “Dear Mumbaikars and Lovers of Mumbai, Just click on these links to see how Mumbai is all set to transform within the next few years, rather within a few months! Come, join this once-in-a-lifetime journey called ‘Transformation’! Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse! https://mumbaimetaverse.com/explore"

In the metaverse, Fadnavis pointed out 12 projects that are underway and will reshape the metropolitan in the coming years.

They include – the Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor, Mumbai Metro, Coastal Road, Dharavi Project, Mumbai Port Trust Project, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), Elevated Metro Lines, Airoli-Katai Tunnel Road, Virar Alibagh Multimodal Corridor, Waste-water Treatment Plants, and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis claimed Mumbai would be ahead of Bengaluru, Delhi, and other cities in terms of mobility, expressing that the government is trying its best to ensure people traveling in Mumbai can reach any destination within 59 minutes.

“Mobility-wise Mumbai will be an entirely different city in the next five years. It will be ahead of every other city, it will be out of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai," Moneycontrol quoted Fadnavis as saying.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!