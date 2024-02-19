Mumbai all set to transform within next few years! Devendra Fadnavis launches 'Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse' site
In this 3D map, the government aims to give the people an idea how Mumbai (MMR) will look in the coming years and sort of new amenities the city is going to provide to the Mumbaikars.
Mumbai is a city of dreams for millions of Indians and also the financial capital of India. But, with big dreams and a rising population, comes issues like the development of the city and making it livable for everyone in the most prosperous way.
In the metaverse, Fadnavis pointed out 12 projects that are underway and will reshape the metropolitan in the coming years.
They include – the Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor, Mumbai Metro, Coastal Road, Dharavi Project, Mumbai Port Trust Project, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), Elevated Metro Lines, Airoli-Katai Tunnel Road, Virar Alibagh Multimodal Corridor, Waste-water Treatment Plants, and Navi Mumbai International Airport.
Earlier in the day, Fadnavis claimed Mumbai would be ahead of Bengaluru, Delhi, and other cities in terms of mobility, expressing that the government is trying its best to ensure people traveling in Mumbai can reach any destination within 59 minutes.
“Mobility-wise Mumbai will be an entirely different city in the next five years. It will be ahead of every other city, it will be out of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai," Moneycontrol quoted Fadnavis as saying.
