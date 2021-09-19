Amidst tight security, devotees in Mumbai bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Sunday. As many as 73 natural and 173 artificial immersion sites have been identified by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). At various spots of Mumbai, around 25,000 concerned staff-employees were present.

A total of 715 lifeguards were stationed at immersion sites with 39 ambulances placed at the site and 36 motorboats kept on sea level for essential services, BMC said.

Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar participated in the Girgaum Chowpatty immersion ceremony.

More than 55 roads across Mumbai including Lalbagh, Parel, Girgaum, Juhu, Versova, Powai, Madh, Marve, Aksa Beach, Dadar Chowpatty were converted into one-way roads by the city's traffic police.

21 roads have been closed under the South Mumbai traffic department for the immersion ceremony.

Till 3 PM, 85 idols of 'sarvajanik' (public) mandals, 2,069 household Ganesh idols and 31 idols of Goddess Gauri were immersed in various water bodies here. Out of these idols, 29 public pandals, 857 household idols and ten of Goddess Gauri were immersed in the artificial ponds, the official said.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that began September 10, on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada.

On the commencement of the festival, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had urged citizens to launch a strong movement against the coronavirus. Thackeray had said he prayed to Lord Ganesh to destroy all "evil and negativity", as the festival was being held amid the pandemic and looming threat of a third wave.

