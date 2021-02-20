Maharashtra on Friday recorded more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in the last three months. At least 6,112 people tested positive for the infection yesterday.

The Maharashtra government has said that eight districts in the state have reported an average 8% spike in new cases of coronavirus over the last week. These districts have been identified as Pune, Nasik, Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola and Buldhana.

To curb the spread of coronavirus and adhere to social distancing norms, several districts in Maharashtra have announced Covid-relation lockdowns. Here are the list of new restrictions in place:

Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC is not mulling lockdown at this moment. But on Thursday, the civic body has released a new set of stringent guidelines.

Residential buildings with over five active cases of coronavirus will be sealed.

People who will flout coronavirus rules will be prosecuted.

Flyers coming to Mumbai from Brazil will have to remain under seven-day institutional quarantine, which is mandatory.

Those who are supposed to be home quarantine will be stamped so that they can't flout quarantine rules.

The civic body has said that around 300 marshals will be deployed at Mumbai locals to take action against passengers travelling without masks.

The BMC will also inspect halls and wedding venues to check whether coronavirus-related rules are being maintained at these gatherings.

Amravati, Akola

Weekend lockdown will begin at Amravati and Akola from 8 pm today and will go on till 7 am on Monday. This is to check crowding at market places during this weekend.

Apart from emergency services, everything else will remain shut. The lockdown rules is only for this weekend as the authorities will take the next steps after seeing the coronavirus situation next week.

Nagpur

In a fresh order, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has imposed a 50% restriction capacity on wedding halls and said that only 20 people will be allowed in funerals.

Yavatmal

Yavatmal collector Singh has said that the number of cases of coronavirus in the district had been increasing since 1 February.

A 10-day lockdown has already started from Thursday night. As many as 500 tests will be conducted per day in Yavatmal, Pandharkawada, and Pusa.

Yavatmal's daily and weekly positivity rate is 15%, the statement said.

Schools and colleges will remain shut until further notice. Also, no religious functions will be allowed and weddings can be held only with 50 guests.

