OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur announce fresh Covid-19 curbs as Maharashtra sees jump in cases
Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur announce fresh Covid-19 curbs as Maharashtra sees jump in cases

2 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 10:58 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Maharashtra government has said that eight districts in the state have reported an average 8% spike in new cases of coronavirus over the last week

Maharashtra on Friday recorded more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in the last three months. At least 6,112 people tested positive for the infection yesterday.

The Maharashtra government has said that eight districts in the state have reported an average 8% spike in new cases of coronavirus over the last week. These districts have been identified as Pune, Nasik, Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola and Buldhana.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The flag of the People's Republic of China

China amends juvenile criminal law, Offenders aged 12-14 years to face charges

1 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video on Twitter

Indian Railways operate electric locomotive in Assam for the very first time. Watch video

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
This image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video shows, Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020.

China shares dramatic video of Galwan valley clash with Indian troops

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
People crowd Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, Friday,

Coronavirus India update: 1.07 crore people vaccinated, active cases tally goes up

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST

To curb the spread of coronavirus and adhere to social distancing norms, several districts in Maharashtra have announced Covid-relation lockdowns. Here are the list of new restrictions in place:

Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC is not mulling lockdown at this moment. But on Thursday, the civic body has released a new set of stringent guidelines.

  • Residential buildings with over five active cases of coronavirus will be sealed.
  • People who will flout coronavirus rules will be prosecuted.
  • Flyers coming to Mumbai from Brazil will have to remain under seven-day institutional quarantine, which is mandatory.
  • Those who are supposed to be home quarantine will be stamped so that they can't flout quarantine rules.
  • The civic body has said that around 300 marshals will be deployed at Mumbai locals to take action against passengers travelling without masks.
  • The BMC will also inspect halls and wedding venues to check whether coronavirus-related rules are being maintained at these gatherings.

Amravati, Akola

Weekend lockdown will begin at Amravati and Akola from 8 pm today and will go on till 7 am on Monday. This is to check crowding at market places during this weekend.

Apart from emergency services, everything else will remain shut. The lockdown rules is only for this weekend as the authorities will take the next steps after seeing the coronavirus situation next week.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Nagpur

In a fresh order, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has imposed a 50% restriction capacity on wedding halls and said that only 20 people will be allowed in funerals.

Yavatmal

Yavatmal collector Singh has said that the number of cases of coronavirus in the district had been increasing since 1 February.

A 10-day lockdown has already started from Thursday night. As many as 500 tests will be conducted per day in Yavatmal, Pandharkawada, and Pusa.

Yavatmal's daily and weekly positivity rate is 15%, the statement said.

Schools and colleges will remain shut until further notice. Also, no religious functions will be allowed and weddings can be held only with 50 guests.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout