Mumbai heatwave alert: IMD issues warnings for financial capital & neighbouring districts from April 27-29. Details here
The India Meteorological Department has issued heatwave alerts for Mumbai and its surrounding districts of Thane and Raigad from April 27 to 29.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for three districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, as per a PTI report. The alert is for Thane and Raigad districts and parts of Mumbai city from April 27 to April 29.
