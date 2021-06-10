Mumbai and Railways need to be prepared for monsoon: Railway min Piyush Goyal

As heavy rains lashes India's financial capital, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stated that Mumbai and Railways need to be prepared with a contingency plan during the rainy seasons. The comment comes the day after the local train services in the city remained suspended due to waterlogging in Sion and Kurla stations.

According to Central Railways, Trains are running on main line, harbour line, trans harbour line and 4th corridor. All suburban services and long-distance trains of Western Railway are running normally.

Earlier this morning the minister current status of vulnerable areas and reviewed plans for smooth functioning of the city's suburban trains service. He said, Railways is committed to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to Mumbaikars as monsoon begins.

During the meeting, stations such as Bandra, Andheri, Mahim, Grant road, Goregaon have been identified as flooding zone and and customized solution were devised for each spot. Goyal further advised the Railways to partner with Institutions like IIT Mumbai to study the efficiency of technical and civil work initiatives of Railways in handling monsoon rains.

He said Innovation and hard work must go together to ensure that Railway services continue to operate safely and in an uninterrupted manner.

Here is what Railways plan to do continue smooth services during Monsoon

In order to have real time and authentic rain data four automatic rain gauge have now been installed in association with IMD and ten were installed by Railways independently.

Number of pumps provided on track and depots including sewerage and submersible pumps have been increased by 33%.

Drones were used for survey and monitoring of cleaning of nallah in Borivali Virar section and suction/de-sludging machines were used to ensure deep cleaning of culverts.

Adoption of new micro tunneling method for construction of culverts was taken up to ensure that water logging is minimised.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Railway Board and Mumbai.

Due the heavy rains, the city traffic police shut four subways and forced motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads. The police also urged the Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily, and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.

The civic body in Mumbai has directed officials to inspect all manholes in the city after a video of two women falling into an open drain amid heavy rainfall surfaced on social media.

