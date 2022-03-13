This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
By 2050, rising sea levels are expected to flood those parts of Mumbai. In total, unabated climate change could cost the city $920 million. Without intervention, the effects of climate change could cost India $35 trillion over the next 50 years
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Sunday announced a detailed plan to zero out carbon emissions by 2050, a target that puts it two decades ahead of India’s national goal and makes it the first city in South Asia to set such a timeline, reported news agency Bloomberg.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Sunday announced a detailed plan to zero out carbon emissions by 2050, a target that puts it two decades ahead of India’s national goal and makes it the first city in South Asia to set such a timeline, reported news agency Bloomberg.
“We don’t have the luxury of time," said Aaditya Thackeray, environment minister of Maharashtra.
Along with housing south Asia’s biggest corporations, Mumbai is also home to tremendous poverty, with slums and fishing villages along the southern coast that date to British rule.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Along with housing south Asia’s biggest corporations, Mumbai is also home to tremendous poverty, with slums and fishing villages along the southern coast that date to British rule.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
By 2050, rising sea levels are expected to flood those parts of Mumbai. In total, unabated climate change could cost the city $920 million. Without intervention, the effects of climate change could cost India $35 trillion over the next 50 years.
By 2050, rising sea levels are expected to flood those parts of Mumbai. In total, unabated climate change could cost the city $920 million. Without intervention, the effects of climate change could cost India $35 trillion over the next 50 years.
“There are policy changes today which will move forward with every government," Thackeray said. “Across India, there is a certain sense of urgency everyone feels."
“There are policy changes today which will move forward with every government," Thackeray said. “Across India, there is a certain sense of urgency everyone feels."
Drawing on inputs from officials, citizens, researchers and companies, the country's financial centre has proposed exhaustive changes to the way it manages energy, water, air, waste, green spaces and transport for its 190 residents.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Drawing on inputs from officials, citizens, researchers and companies, the country's financial centre has proposed exhaustive changes to the way it manages energy, water, air, waste, green spaces and transport for its 190 residents.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It lists changes across six domains. This includes investments in housing, electrifying public transport and more walkable roads; flood-resistant drainage and water conservation apart from adding open spaces, investing in clean water and sanitation, and rooftop solar capacities.
It lists changes across six domains. This includes investments in housing, electrifying public transport and more walkable roads; flood-resistant drainage and water conservation apart from adding open spaces, investing in clean water and sanitation, and rooftop solar capacities.
Mumbai may consider raising funds through green bonds announced by the federal government, according to Saurabh Punamiya, government adviser. It will receive funding from Maharashtra, which also plans to raise funds for climate mitigation projects through the federal government and global lenders, said Tanmay Takle, policy advisor to the state government.
Mumbai may consider raising funds through green bonds announced by the federal government, according to Saurabh Punamiya, government adviser. It will receive funding from Maharashtra, which also plans to raise funds for climate mitigation projects through the federal government and global lenders, said Tanmay Takle, policy advisor to the state government.
This access to investments, along with a $6 billion annual budget, give the city an advantage over peers to implement climate targets. “The policies are actually opening the doors for such investments to come in," Thackeray said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This access to investments, along with a $6 billion annual budget, give the city an advantage over peers to implement climate targets. “The policies are actually opening the doors for such investments to come in," Thackeray said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mumbai’s plan could help India rethink current models of development that put economic growth ahead of environmental stewardship, said Nikhil Anand, who teaches anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania. If Mumbai is successful, it could turn India’s focus to other pressing issues, including access to clean water and services for the city’s significant homeless population.
Mumbai’s plan could help India rethink current models of development that put economic growth ahead of environmental stewardship, said Nikhil Anand, who teaches anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania. If Mumbai is successful, it could turn India’s focus to other pressing issues, including access to clean water and services for the city’s significant homeless population.
“To pursue development that secures climate justice in the near future is a non-negotiable," said Anand. “The Climate Action Plan needs to take care of stabilizing those systems, if it wants to make a meaningful difference in the life of its citizens."
“To pursue development that secures climate justice in the near future is a non-negotiable," said Anand. “The Climate Action Plan needs to take care of stabilizing those systems, if it wants to make a meaningful difference in the life of its citizens."
In the coming three decades the city aims to cut to zero its total greenhouse emission which in 2019 stood at 23.42 million tons or 1.8 tons per capita. The largest investments will have to come into energy, which accounts for 72% of total emissions, according to the plan documents. Vehicle emissions and waste comprise the rest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the coming three decades the city aims to cut to zero its total greenhouse emission which in 2019 stood at 23.42 million tons or 1.8 tons per capita. The largest investments will have to come into energy, which accounts for 72% of total emissions, according to the plan documents. Vehicle emissions and waste comprise the rest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mumbai’s short-term priorities include the purchase 2,100 electric buses by 2023 at a cost of 130 billion rupees ($1.7 billion). The city will also spend on projects like retrofitting low-income homes with electricity-efficient equipment.
Mumbai’s short-term priorities include the purchase 2,100 electric buses by 2023 at a cost of 130 billion rupees ($1.7 billion). The city will also spend on projects like retrofitting low-income homes with electricity-efficient equipment.
Plans for some crucial aspects of Mumbai’s transition — switching its peak 3,400MW electricity consumption to renewable power sources for instance — remain unclear. Private conglomerates including the Tata Group and billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies, which supply power to the city mostly from coal plants, have said they will make investments in order to meet their own net-zero transition goals.
Plans for some crucial aspects of Mumbai’s transition — switching its peak 3,400MW electricity consumption to renewable power sources for instance — remain unclear. Private conglomerates including the Tata Group and billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies, which supply power to the city mostly from coal plants, have said they will make investments in order to meet their own net-zero transition goals.
South Asia’s other megapolises including New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Dhaka and Karachi are also preparing climate action plans. Indian cities are also bracing for an influx of some 870 million migrants seeking refuge from crop failures, water scarcity and storms caused by rising temperatures.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
South Asia’s other megapolises including New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Dhaka and Karachi are also preparing climate action plans. Indian cities are also bracing for an influx of some 870 million migrants seeking refuge from crop failures, water scarcity and storms caused by rising temperatures.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year at COP26 announced that India will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year at COP26 announced that India will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
With inputs from agencies.
With inputs from agencies.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!