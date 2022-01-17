NEW DELHI : Covid Task force official Dr Shashank Joshi on Monday took to microblogging site Twitter to explain that 6000 to 7000 Covid-19 cases have been anticipated in Maharashtra today.

Mumbai's daily new infections fell below 10,000 on Sunday for the first time since early this month. The financial capital reported 7,895 infections late on Sunday, Mumbai civic body said.

As many as 41,327 new Covid cases and 29 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, which was a decline from 42,462 Covid cases reported on Saturday.

India added 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 37,380,243, including 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The Covid task force official also urged citizens to stay safe and keep wearing masks. He also urged people to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour and take the doses of vaccine.

“Sunday Effect 6 to 7 k cases anticipated today .Stay safe and connected to your doctors. Mask Vaccinate and Behave Responsibly," the tweet read.

Experts alerted that it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample, but stressed that this wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

Doshi warned that as an effect of Sunday where some states were under weekend curfew and some were just under night curfew, the total number of cases is likely to stay between 6000-7000.

