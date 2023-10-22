Mumbai AQI: The air quality in India's financial capital, Mumbai continue to remain in the ‘moderate’ category with Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 132, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data at 8:30 AM. As per SAFAR, AQI at Andheri was registered at 101, while Borivali recorded AQI at 111. Other areas like Colaba, Mazgaon also recorded ‘moderate’ category air with AQI at 180 and 156 respectively, as per SAFAR. It also showed that areas like Malad and Navi Mumbai breathing ‘poor’ air with AQI at 201 and 228 respectively.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 8:30 AM, Vile Parle West recorded 166 AQI, Powai (155), Kurla (164), Kherwadi Bandra West (183), International airport (T2) (158) all in the moderate category.

Moreover, areas like Sion recorded AQI at 211 while Mulund West recorded AQI at 207.

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check of between 0 and 50 are is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe"

Meanwhile, amid worsening air in Mumbai, the civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning that it will halt construction activities, regardless of whether they are on private or government properties if proper dust and pollution control measures are not implemented, a report by PTI stated.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “Construction is going on at a whopping 6,000 sites in the city currently", an official release quoted Chahal as saying on Friday.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board revealed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in various areas of the city exceeded 200 (categorized as "poor") during the day, PTI reported.

The release stated that Chahal, who is acting as administrator of the civic body as its elections are pending, held a meeting with all stakeholders in view of the alarming air pollution levels in the city.

In the meantime, the BMC's official statement indicated that they will be issuing standard operating procedures (SOPs) or guidelines aimed at improving air quality, with a planned release date of Monday. The civic body is also going to operate anti-smog guns on 50 to 60 major roads, the release said.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the BMC would depute experts to verify the level of pollution caused by refineries in the city, Tata Power plant and RCF plant and check these sites for pollution control measures, it said.

"Random samples shall be collected by the experts from these installations on a regular basis and they shall be chemically analysed to ensure that no pollution is caused by these plants," the release said.

Government agencies executing metro, road and other projects must enclose their construction sites and provide sprinkler systems and anti-smog guns, the BMC said.

Chahal instructed that vehicles transporting construction debris shall be covered properly with tarpaulin sheets and not carry more than the prescribed load. The transport commissioner's office should take stringent action against vehicles which are past their service life, do not have a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate or are overloading, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)

