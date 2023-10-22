Mumbai AQI at 132: Mumbaikars continue to breath 'moderate' category air; BMC to issue SOPs tomorrow
Mumbai AQI: Areas like Andheri and Borivali record 'moderate' air with AQI at 101 and 111 respectively. Municipal commissioner warns of halting construction activities if pollution control measures are not implemented.
Mumbai AQI: The air quality in India's financial capital, Mumbai continue to remain in the ‘moderate’ category with Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 132, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data at 8:30 AM. As per SAFAR, AQI at Andheri was registered at 101, while Borivali recorded AQI at 111. Other areas like Colaba, Mazgaon also recorded ‘moderate’ category air with AQI at 180 and 156 respectively, as per SAFAR. It also showed that areas like Malad and Navi Mumbai breathing ‘poor’ air with AQI at 201 and 228 respectively.