Mumbai AQI today: Maximum city chokes under smog; AQI at 111 with GRAP-4 restrictions active

The civic administration is working on a war footing to control the worsening air pollution in the Maximum city and has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) worst-affected pockets of Mumbai.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated1 Dec 2025, 10:25 AM IST
Haze over the city skyline at Marine Drive in Mumbai
Haze over the city skyline at Marine Drive in Mumbai ((Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo))

As Mumbai continues its battle against deteriorating air quality, a thin layer of smog blanketed the Marine Drive stretch on Monday, December 1, leaving high rises faintly visible along the iconic coastline.

The smog lent the city a misty morning skyline as its Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered in the 100s.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mumbai's AQI at 9:00 a.m. on Monday was recorded as 111. However, on Sunday, Mumbai's overall AQI was 103.

The financial capital experienced the worst air quality of the season on Friday, as the AQI in key areas deteriorated to ‘poor’ at 222. On Thursday, Mumbai’s overall AQI was 173 or “moderate”.

Also Read | Delhi AQI today: Several locations record ‘very poor’ air quality

GRAP 4 in Mumbai

The civic administration is working on a war footing to control the worsening air pollution in the Maximum City and has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) in the worst-affected pockets of Mumbai.

Like Delhi, Mumbai residents have also been complaining of burning eyes, breathing problems, and a sore throat.

To tackle the issue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed GRAP 4 restrictions in the areas where the air quality has consistently been ‘poor’ in November and occasionally slipped into the ‘very poor’ category, with an AQI of over 300.

These areas included Mazgaon, Deonar, Malad, Borivali East, Chakala-Andheri East, Navy Nagar, Powai, and Mulund.

Also Read | Should you step out to exercise when your city’s AQI is bad?

Restrictions under GRAP 4

  • Construction, dust-generating activities halted: BMC has issued ‘Stop-work’ or shutdown notices to over 50 construction sites.
  • Orders to opt for clearer processes: Small industries, including bakeries and marble-cutting units, have been asked to shift to cleaner processes or face action.
  • Flying squads: BMC has deployed flying squads in every ward to enforce pollution control measures and monitor emissions. These squads comprise engineers, police personnel and GPS-tracked vehicles and are scanning areas for polluting activities.

Also Read | Vir Das takes musical jab at Mumbai's rising AQI level. Watch video

Mumbai Congress' ‘Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan’

Mumbai's Congress unit released a ‘Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan’ on Sunday, proposing to identify clean air as a fundamental right, round-the-clock monitoring of polluting activities, planting 1 million trees and stricter pollution norms for vehicles, construction and industries.

AIR POLLUTIONWinters Mumbai
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai AQI today: Maximum city chokes under smog; AQI at 111 with GRAP-4 restrictions active
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.